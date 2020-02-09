InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat At Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Shandel Richardson

Miami is coming off a 105-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Heat are 12-14 on the road and 0-2 on the current trip, also falling to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat have not lost three consecutive games all season ... The game could mark the debuts for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder. All three were acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson ... Duncan Robinson, who has started 46 of 51 games, has made 174 3-pointers on 44 percent shooting ... Because of injuries, the Heat called up Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent from their G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. Okpala, the team's second-round draft pick last summer, had seven points and four rebounds in the loss to the Kings. Vincent scored nine points against the Clippers ... Alexander (knee) is a game-time decision. Tyler Herro (foot) and Jimmy Butler (shoulder) are doubtful. Meyers Leonard (ankle) is out. Leonard spent his first seven seasons with the Trail Blazers before being traded to Miami last July ... The Blazers are coming off a 117-114 loss to the Utah Jazz despite 42 points from guard Damian Lillard. Lillard is averaging a team-high 29.8 points and shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line ... This is the second meeting between the teams. The Heat won 122-111 in Miami Jan.5 ... Nassir Little (ankle) and Hassan Whiteside (leg) are game-time decisions. Jusuf Nurkic (leg fracture), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Rodney Hood (leg) are out.

Game time: 9 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -3.5 

