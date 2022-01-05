Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Chase Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Trail Blazers -1

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won two of the last three in Portland. The Trail Blazers are the only team the Heat has more wins against on the road than at home. The Heat are 24-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... Erik Spoelstra has recorded 715 career wins (630 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), and Gabe Vincent (protocols), Zylan Cheatham (protocols) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (stomach) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Tyler Herro

C Omer Yurtseven

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Nassir Little

F Larry Nance Jr

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Norman Powell

G Anfernee Simons

QUOTABLE

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the Heat: We talked to our team beforehand but that was one of the best performances I've seen from an undermanned team. They had every single out and then Jimmy Butler goes out but they seemed to beat us to every loose ball. They were just a step quicker, a little bit sharper ... I can't tell you how impressed I was by that effort by Miami."

