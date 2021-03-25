NewsSI.com
Search
Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena
Author:
Publish date:

The Miami Heat face the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun, TNT

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the teams split the season series with each winning on their home court. The Heat are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games ... For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Udonis Haslem (health protocol) are out. Guard Avery Bradley (calf) and Goran Dragic (back) are questionable. Guard Goran Dragic (back) and guard Gabe Vince (knee) is probable ... Damian Lillard averaged 33.5 points (48.9% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 10.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Miami last season. The Heat were one of four teams Lillard averaged a double-double against last season

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

TRAIL BLAZERS

G CJ McCollum

G Damian Lillard

C Enes Kanter

F Derrick Jones Jr

F Robert Covington

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the trade deadline: "The guys have to go through this every single year. And it just gets noisier and noisier ever year. It is much different than it was 20 years ago, just the amount of rumors.

“But that’s part of being a professional in this business, is learning how to compartmentalize. Our group does a very good job of that.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15785576_168389536_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15784016_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Cold Streak Continues With Loss to Phoenix Suns

USATSI_15772405_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15770189_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Drop Third Straight After Overtime Loss to the Indiana Pacers

USATSI_15759296_168389536_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15759607_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Not Panicking After Latest Lost

USATSI_14168849_168389536_lowres
News

New Acquisition Trevor Ariza Feels Miami is a Perfect Fit

USATSI_15744858_168389536_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview