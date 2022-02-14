Miami Heat Remain Atop Power Rankings

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins is heaping praise towards the Miami Heat, even after some of the big trades made by teams within the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets trade had the attention of much of the league, but Perkins still has the Heat at the top of the conference. Here are Perkins’ power rankings in the East as of February 12:

1. Miami Heat

2. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Brooklyn Nets

Earlier this week, Perkins said that Erik Spoelstra was the best coach in the NBA, and credited him as the reason Miami has been performing well.

“The Miami Heat has the best coach in basketball right now in Erik Spoelstra,” Perkins said on ESPN's First Take. “When it comes down to in-game adjustments, there’s no one out there that’s outdoing him. They also have the best starting five defensively. They have enough scoring power to score with anybody in the NBA, and they some goons. The thing I love about the Miami Heat is that they have culture, they have leadership.”

Perkins believes that Miami has the most rounded squad in the NBA, citing their defense, team depth, and shooting as the components that make them a solid team. Perkins has been a firm believer in the Heat all season long and continues to believe in the team despite the surrounding competition.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant