Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Starting to Get Better Feel for NBA Game

Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa has spent lots of time in film room during preseason to prepare for regular season

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra only expects the improvement to continue.

Rookie forward Precious Achiuwa ended the preseason with a 13-point, 15-rebound performance against the Toronto Raptors. With the regular season set to start Wednesday versus the Orlando Magic, Achiuwa has already proven he's polished enough to play in the NBA.

The Heat now await the next step.

“That’ll continue to get better and more efficient as he understands our system and his role,” Spoelstra said. “He obviously has a lot of potential right now and as a screen and roll guy, a lob guy or catching in traffic and being able to finish … His physical tools defensively are super unique. His ability to move his feet and really guard five position.”

Achiuwa, who played one season at Memphis, is ahead when it comes to rookie preparation. He often watches film with the coaching staff the following day after games. That and the Heat environment has helped slow down the game for him.

“I love it,” Achiuwa said. “I’m very, very competitive and our practices are very competitive as well. Just going against guys that are really good at basketball every day in practice, I think pushes me to elevate my game and do what I have to do. Just playing with those guys every day, I think makes the game a lot easier.”

Twitter: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com