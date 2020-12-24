Veteran Environment Helps Miami Heat Rookie Precious Achiuwa Make Easy Transition

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa had eight points and three rebounds in first NBA game

Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa is surrounded by players willing to give advice.

For leadership, he has Udonis Haslem. For defense, he has Bam Adebayo. For toughness, he has Jimmy Butler.

In short, Achiuwa doesn't have to go far to gain knowledge. He said that is the reason he's been able to adjust so quickly to the NBA game despite no summer league and a shortened training camp.

Achiuwa, who was drafted out of Memphis last month, had eight points and three rebounds Wednesday in his first regular-season experience.

“A lot of the guys that I’m out there with, even dudes on the bench, they’re always talking to me,” Achiuwa said. “I just really get excited to be in this position, where I can learn a lot from guys who really have a great knowledge of the game.”

Achiuwa played 13 minutes in the 113-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. Here's how his debut compared to recent Heat first-round draft picks:

Tyler Herro, 2019: 14 points, eight rebounds, one assists in 33 minutes.

Bam Adebayo, 2017: zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists in five minutes

Justise Winslow, 2015: five points, seven rebounds, two assists in 25 minutes

"I’ve been impressed with P from the jump just because he works so hard,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “Whatever you ask him to do, to the best of his ability he’s going to do it. And he wants to win. What else can you ask from a young fella? What else can you ask from a rookie?”

