Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa All About Keeping It Simple During Rookie Season

The Miami Heat have tried not to complicate things for rookie forward Precious Achiuwa

There are times when Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa is on the court with a wealth of experience.

From Andre Iguodala to Jimmy Butler to Goran Dragic, Achiuwa has plenty of players to learn from. It has been these situations where he's most comfortable and it has helped simplify things during his first NBA.

"If I'm out there with those guys, I don't really have to carry so much responsibility," Achiuwa said. " ... They put me in the right spots, talk to me all the time. That's one of the ways they've kind of simplified everything."

Achiuwa is averaging 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds after being chosen with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 draft. The Heat are bringing him along slowly similarly as they did with center Bam Adebayo in 2017.

"Just doing the same thing I've been doing," Achiuwa said. "I'm trying to keep every thing simple and do the things I need to do."

Achiuwa has averaged 15.6 minutes this season compared to Adebayo's 19.8 his rookie season. Still, Achiuwa has made the most of the opportunities. He's made sure to maximize his time on the court.

Achiuwa said he often does extra conditioning on off days to better equip him for the fluctuating minutes.

"I just try to make my minutes impactful as much as I'm out there," Achiuwa said. "Just trying to do something positive and bring energy and put us in a better position and raise the level of competition."

