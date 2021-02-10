Miami Heat Hoping Seven-Game  Trip Can Lead to Turnaround

The Miami Heat are set to begin their longest road trip since 2009.

Aside from getting reacquainting with each other, the goal is to hopefully rebound from a slow start to the season. The Heat started 7-14 before a recent three-game winning streak has offered hope of a turnaround.

“It’s going to help," forward Jimmy Butler said. "We’re going to be together, off the floor obviously. Off the floor, duh. We’re going to figure it out. We have to figure out a way to win some of these games on the road. I want to win all of them to tell you the truth. I know we’re capable of it. We’re really going to see what we’re made of. We’re really going to see how tough and resilient we are. When things aren’t going our way, how are we going to handle them?”

The Heat open the seven-game, 11-day trip Thursday against the Houston Rockets. They are coming off consecutive victories against the New York Knicks.

“We just have to continue to build off this," guard Tyler Herro said. "Just continue to build and get better. That’s all we can do.”

Accomplishing the feat won't be easy. They face the top three teams _ Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers _ in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors are No. 8 in the conference.

The Heat are simply trying to swing momentum after the poor start.

“We never give up," center Bam Adebayo said. "One thing about the guys in our locker room, we always try to give us a chance to win. We still try and see light at the end of the tunnel no matter how the game is going.”

