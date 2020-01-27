Miami Heat players react to Kobe Bryant's death

Like the rest of the NBA, the Miami Heat had Kobe Bryant on their minds after his tragic death in a helicopter crash Sunday. Bryant, one of the league's greatest players was 41. He was among nine passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in the accident.

"Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time," Heat team president Pat Riley said in a statement. "We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy.“Kobe Bryant was a Godsend to this world; not just to the NBA, but to all those who hold dear and cherish family, friends and faith. Today I mourn the tremendous loss of Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, and the other passengers."

In an emotional post on Twitter, former Heat guard Dwyane Wade was reduced to tears when speaking about Bryant. The two were rivals when they were at their peaks.

"I came in the league and I chased him," Wade said. "That's who I chased. I wanted to be respected by him, and once I reached that level, I knew I did something.Kobe, thank you, man. Thank you for all the memories — we've got a lot of good ones. These tears that we cry, we're going to miss you. And it's not leaving today, a week from now, a month from now, a year from now. We'll forever, forever miss you, man. You're a legend, you're an icon, you're a father, you're a husband, you're a son, you're a brother, you're a friend. Thank you for being my friend. I love you, brother."

Other Heat players took to social media to express their condolences. Rookie Tyler Herro suggested every team retire No. 24, worn by Bryant the second half of his career. Center Bam Adebayo tweeted, "NBA Soul Hurting 💔 #8 #24."

Center Meyers Leonard shared a story on his Twitter page of meeting Bryant before his first NBA game.

"I had the honor to shake Kobe’s hand before my first ever NBA game," Leonard wrote. "The man was a legend and that is a moment I will never forget. Prayers to his family and friends. Life is fragile."