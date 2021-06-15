Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

The longtime Heat trainer died last week at the age of 75
Author:
Publish date:
The longtime Heat trainer died last week at the age of 75

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced former longtime trainer Ron Culp passed away June 9. 

He was 75. 

Culp, who was a league trainer for 37 years, was with the Heat from 1988-2008. He is among just six members of the Heat organization with a banner hanging to honor them in the arena, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Alonzo Mourning. 

Here's what the Heat had to say about his passing: 

Heat team president Pat Riley: "Ron Culp was the first basketball person I met when I came to Miami 26 years ago. I feel great sadness in hearing the news of his passing as he was not only a colleague, but both him and his wife, Marilyn, were great friends of mine. They did so much for not only the HEAT, but also the City of Miami that will never be forgotten. His name hangs from the rafters in honor of his great contributions to building this franchise and helping us become a World Champion. Ron was dear to all of us and we pray for their family. He was loved and will be missed.”

Miami Heat organization: "Our Miami Heat family is with heavy hearts upon learning of the passing of original Miami Heat Athletic Trainer Ron Culp. Our most sincere thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Culp family during this time."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

culp
News

Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

USATSI_16243327_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Player Jae Crowder In Position For Second Straight NBA Finals Appearance

USATSI_16076764_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

USATSI_14083756_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Still Fond of Miami Roots But Embracing New Challenge With Utah Jazz

USATSI_15649703_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Fined $25,000 for Comments About LeBron James

USATSI_15516586_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Appears in No Rush to Leave Perch Atop Miami Heat Organization

USATSI_16159332_168389536_lowres
News

What's The Next Step For Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

USATSI_16159269_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Part of the Future