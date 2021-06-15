Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

The longtime Heat trainer died last week at the age of 75

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced former longtime trainer Ron Culp passed away June 9.

He was 75.

Culp, who was a league trainer for 37 years, was with the Heat from 1988-2008. He is among just six members of the Heat organization with a banner hanging to honor them in the arena, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Alonzo Mourning.

Here's what the Heat had to say about his passing:

Heat team president Pat Riley: "Ron Culp was the first basketball person I met when I came to Miami 26 years ago. I feel great sadness in hearing the news of his passing as he was not only a colleague, but both him and his wife, Marilyn, were great friends of mine. They did so much for not only the HEAT, but also the City of Miami that will never be forgotten. His name hangs from the rafters in honor of his great contributions to building this franchise and helping us become a World Champion. Ron was dear to all of us and we pray for their family. He was loved and will be missed.”

Miami Heat organization: "Our Miami Heat family is with heavy hearts upon learning of the passing of original Miami Heat Athletic Trainer Ron Culp. Our most sincere thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Culp family during this time."

