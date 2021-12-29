Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Spurs -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, including a 107-8, road win as the Heat now look to win consecutive games in San Antonio for the first time in team history. The Heat are 23-44 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games ... Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 19.8 points off the bench this season ... The Heat are 10-9 on the road ... The Heat are going for their fifth straight victory ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), Kyle Lowry (protocols) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray (safety protocols) and Zach Collins (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Omer Yurtseven

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

SPURS

F Doug McDermott

F Keita Bates-Diop

C Jakob Poetl

G Keldon Johnson

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on team defense: “I think that’s a really good teaching point for our team. When you have a lead like that, our base coverage has to adjust. At that point, quick threes or over-helps that lead to threes, or turnovers going the other way can change a game really quickly. We are who we are. When you have a 15-point lead, you do have to approach it differently. These are high-class things and teaching points that we can address from here. Our guys are good with that.”

