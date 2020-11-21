Miami Heat Add Free Agent Moe Harkless

The Miami Heat continued to make moves during free agency when they reportedly added free agent forward Moe Harkless Saturday.

He was signed to a one-year deal worth $3.6 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harkless spent last year with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks, averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Harkless, who was the No. 15 pick out of St. John's in 2012, gives the Heat a versatile player who can play both forward spots. His best season was 2016-17 when he averaged 10 points and 4.4 rebounds on 50 percent shooting for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Harkless, who was acquired with the biannual exception, comes at a bargain considering he was coveted by other teams to play a larger role. The Heat now have a frontcourt contingent that includes Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard, Precious Achiuwa and Jimmy Butler. Harkless should make up for the loss of Derrick Jones Jr., who signed with the Trail Blazers late Friday night.

The move continues a busy free agency period for the Heat. They re-signed guard Goran Dragic and Leonard to two-year deals. The Heat have most of their core from last year's team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The Heat now have to make a decision on forward Jae Crowder, who could be out of the picture after starting most of the postseason.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com