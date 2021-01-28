Staying Positive is the Key for the Miami Heat During These Tough Times

A week and a half ago, the Miami Heat were celebrating winning consecutive games for the first time this season.

After four straight losses, the short-lived party seems like a distant memory. The Heat dropped to 6-11 after losing to the Denver Nuggets 109-82 Wednesday in Miami.

They played without All-Star Jimmy Butler for a ninth straight game. They were also without Goran Dragic (groin) and Tyler Herr (back). As the losses mount, the goal is simple: stay positive.

“None of us are ever going to give up," center Bam Adebayo said. "That’s not the culture. We don’t give up. UD and them had a season where they won 15 games. We just have to keep fighting man. We’re going to break through this barrier soon. We’re under a storm. The sun has to come out sometime. I’m positive. I’m always going to spread positive vibes. Our teams getting back, so I feel like that’s going to be better for us getting all the guys back together.”

The Heat used their 12th different starting lineup of the season. Kendrick Nunn, making his first start, led the team with 17 points. Adebayo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“We are disappointed for sure, just the way it is going," Nunn said. "We are just trying to stay positive and stay together. That is our big thing, just staying together.”

The positive is the Heat welcomed back guard Avery Bradley after missing eight games because of COVID-19. Still, they are likely without Butler for at least another week. Herro and Dragic are considered day-to-day, but the team remains in good spirits entering Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The spirit of our group is great," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I love the way this group just keeps coming back not making excuses for anything. It was great to see everyone, even though everyone wasn’t available. It was just good to see our whole group together. No one feels good when we play like this, but the good thing about the NBA and the schedule is we get to come back (Thursday) night and get after it again.”

