Miami Heat Still Dealing With Consistency Issues

After losing to the Toronto Raptors, the Miami Heat get their look at the improved Brooklyn Nets

Through 14 games, the Miami Heat are still battling consistency issues

After winning consecutive games for the first time this season, they followed it with a thud Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. They trailed by many as 21 points in the first half on the way to a 101-81 defeat, dropping their record to 6-8.

“Having to fight back from 21 is not easy,” center Bam Adebayo said. “When you expend so much energy fighting back, trying to battle back from 21, you run out of gas. But it’s no excuse. We were right there. We should have got it done.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was disappointed mostly with the unforced mistakes. They had 19 turnovers that led to 22 Raptors points.

Miami Heat has only a few hours to digest the poor performance. They get their first look at the new-look Brooklyn Nets Saturday. The Nets have become contenders in the Eastern Conference with the recent addition to All-Star James Harden, pairing him with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

So the Heat have little time to correct the issues before the next challenge.

“We were sloppy versus the pressure,” Spoelstra said. “But they’re unique. They get you out of your offense a few steps and disrupt your timing. They capitalize on turnovers as well as anyone in the league.”

