SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Potential Miami Heat Draft Choice Tre Jones Feels Ready to Make NBA Adjustment

Shandel Richardson

When Tre Jones was in high school, he had the luxury of being able to watch the NBA up close and personal. 

His older brother, Tyus, was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jones brothers grew up in nearby Apple Valley, Minn. The younger Jones, who is among the potential players the Miami Heat could draft at No. 20 next Wednesday, said the experience could ease his transition from college to the professional level. 

“His first three years in Minnesota, I was still in high school there,” said Tre Jones, a 6-3 point guard. “You talk about advantage. I was able to go to almost all of his home games in person, watch that level of basketball in person. I was able to see what was working for him, what helped him get on the floor at a young age early in his career. I was seeing what things he needed to work on, what areas he needed to improve on to make sure he’s stuck in the league like he has.”

Jones played two seasons at Duke and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also chosen as the conference's top defender. 

The Heat could use depth at point guard, even if they re-sign starter Goran Dragic. Jones said his time with his older brother Tyus, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, makes him more NBA-ready than most rookies. 

“That helped me get an advantage just because I see kind of how the offense are ran in the NBA, how the spacing is,” Jones said. “How the calling is different for the refs. There’s so many different things in the NBA compared to other levels of basketball I felt like I picked up on throughout those years in my high school career while I was able to watch my brother his first few years in the NBA.” 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Gearing Up For Busy Few Weeks Before Season Starts

Miami Heat will have to deal with draft and free agency in the next couple weeks

Shandel Richardson

Former Duke Star Vernon Carey Jr. on the Miami Heat's Draft Radar

The Miami Heat recently worked out Vernon Carey Jr., the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Make Quick Turnaround After Players Agree to Dec. 22 Start

The NBA will play a 72-game season starting Dec. 22

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

Andre Iguodala, the vice president of the NBAPA, is getting input from players about possibility of starting the season next month

Shandel Richardson

Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation will likely follow the Miami Heat until the season starts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Focused on Expanding His Game

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could see more play on the perimeter next season

Shandel Richardson

The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley excited about the development of rookie guard Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron-Jordan Debate

Dwyane Wade says fans should appreciate the greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan instead of constantly comparing them

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Appreciating Jimmy Butler from afar

Miami Heat's Pat Riley on his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson