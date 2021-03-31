Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza Still Searching For Comfort Zone

Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza said it has been a collective effort in getting him acclimated to his new surroundings.

Ariza is still searching for a rhythm after being acquired at the trade deadline as part of the Meyers Leonard trade to Oklahoma City.

"Just a lot of film," Ariza said at Wednesday's shootaround in preparation for their game against the Indiana Pacers. "The guys have been great. The coaching staff has been great. Everybody has been great catching me up to what we do here ... I'm still trying to figure out where I fit in offensively. Other than that, I'm just trying to continue to stay locked in and focus on what we do."

Here's a look at what else Ariza had to say about his progress:

On the biggest adjustment so far: "Knowing when to pull the trigger and shoot the ball. I think that's the biggest thing [adjustment]. I'm in between trying to run the offense and passing up open looks, which I would normally shoot if I understood or if I was comfortable."

On feedback from the coaching staff: "Just the things that I've done in the past, getting comfortable with playing off them. I'm still getting used to what we're doing and still trying to get comfortable with it."

On playing as an undersized power forward: "I think the game has gotten faster, so it's more position-less more so than position. It's about fit and how pieces fit together and having team match up to you more so than matching up to teams. As long as we're following our schemes, it works. It's proven to work in the past. This team played this last year and got to the Finals. Hopefully, we can put the pieces together and get on the same page and get back to that same position."

The Heat and Pacers tip-off at 7 p.m., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

