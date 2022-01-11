The Case for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro to Make the All-Star Game

Has Tyler Herro done enough this year to earn himself an all-star selection?

I think the better question is: What else does he have to do? At this point in the season, Herro is the front runner for Sixth Man of the Year, and that is because of the impact he has while he’s on the floor.

The third-year guard has accepted and flourished in his role of providing that spark off the bench. This year, that has translated into 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, which places him first in the NBA in points off the bench. Herro ranked eighth in the backcourt at 122,224 votes in the first return of the All-Star fan ballots.

Herro seemingly strengthened his case for an All-Star selection last weekend with a phenomenal performance in the Heat’s win over the Phoenix Suns, where he cashed in 33 points. The fearless scoring ability, and instinctive decision-making is what has placed him in the top reserve conversation, and ultimately in the mix for an All-Star selection.

Herro is out to prove that he is amongst the best in the up-and-coming generation of players. He has another chance to do just that Wednesday when the Heat face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. If we see another performance similar to the one Herro put forth in Phoenix, I’d say the chances are that much higher that we will see him in Cleveland next month.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4