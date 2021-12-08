Tyler Herro Named SI's Best Dressed Athlete

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro added yet another award to his lengthy list.

On Tuesday, Herro was named the best dressed athlete by Sports Illustrated. The ceremony was held at the Seminole Hotel Hard Rock and Casino.

“For my pre-game looks, I try to keep it classy,” Herro told the website Heavy.com. “I’m on my way to work, so I want my outfit to reflect that. I’m a believer that if you look good, you feel good, you play good.”

It appears the attitude has worked. Herro is in the middle of the best season of his three-year career. He is averaging a career-high 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists and is the Heat's second-leading scorer. Herro, who played one season at Kentucky, is the leading the race for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Herro first became a fashion icon when he was drafted in 2019. He wore a flamboyant suit on draft day. When asked about his outfit that day, Herro said," it speaks for itself. Look at it. Best drip here."

Since, Herro has been one of the NBA's top fashion icons. In 2019, he was named the league's best-dressed rookie by leaguefits, an Instagram page devoted to players' attire off the court.

It seems Herro draws attention with everything he wears. He caused a stir last month just by posting a photo of him donning a Miami Hurricanes sweatshirt on social media. Before that, he was making waves after debuting his new braided hairdo.

