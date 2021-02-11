Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable With Playing `Starter' Minutes Off the Bench

Since his arrival with the Miami Heat two summers ago, guard Tyler Herro has been all about doing what's best for the team.

Last Friday Herro had no problem when coach Erik Spoelstra moved him to the bench in favor for guard Goran Dragic. Herro has refused to make a fuss about the change.

“I played a whole year off the bench last year," Herro said. "Like you said, when you’re losing, at this point it’s just doing whatever works for the team. I hate losing. Everyone in this organization hates losing. The move to the bench wasn’t hard for me. I’ll do whatever this team needs me to do to win.”

The fact Herro has played starter minutes the last three games makes things much easier. He's averaged 32 minutes during the period. The result is Herro producing nearly at the same rate when he was a starter. He's scoring 16 points a game since the switch.

The Heat are confident in Herro regardless of his role. He has produced as a starter and reserve this season. They will need his production during the upcoming seven-game, 11-day road trip that begins Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

“I have so much confidence in him. I always have, always will. I say it all the time. He’s a hell of a player. He’s going to be a very important piece to this organization for a long time. I trust him when the game’s on the line or not on the line. If he’s open, he’s got to have the ball.”