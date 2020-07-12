InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Three days into NBA restart, Miami Heat are looking `100 percent'

Shandel Richardson

After being hit with the injury in February, the Miami Heat are finally starting to look like a full unit again.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday the entire roster is healthy after three days of practice in Orlando. Spoelstra called rookie guard Tyler Herro "100 percent" while also providing updates on Meyers Leonard and two-way player Kyle Alexander.

Herro missed 15 games with an ankle injury. He returned for the final game before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leonard, who had been out with the same injury since early February, was able to participate in Saturday's 5-on-5 scrimmages. It was their first full workout in nearly four months.

Alexander was sidelined with a knee injury in January but joined the team last week in the "bubble."

"He's going full go," Spoelstra said. "He spent a lot of time the last several weeks really working on his body, working on his rehab, and his conditioning and his strength. So we're really encouraged where he is right now."

Before the injuries, the Heat reached high as No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. They were just 7-9 since Feb. 1.

"Guys are getting their legs under them," Spoelstra said. "Soreness is starting to also arise, as expected. But I've been encouraged by the practices and the work and the normalcy it feels like, of being back in the gym working together."

Spoelstra said it was too early to evaluate forward Derrick Jones Jr., who has rejoined the team after being diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will wear social justice messages on their jerseys

Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder show their support for fighting social justice issues with messages on their jerseys

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Andre Iguodala has no complaints about NBA `bubble' life

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala adjusting to the new normal

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat hope to be running smoothly by the time the postseason begins

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is expecting the team to shake off the rust of the layoff by the start of playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo among the absences for first practice in Orlando

Miami Heat return to practice without Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Shandel Richardson

`Bubble' life already a challenge for Heat and players around NBA

The "new NBA" will be an adjustment for players and coaches

Shandel Richardson

Where the Heat's Jimmy Butler ranks among the top players in Orlando

Miami Heat is one of the top 25 players competing in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat organization deserves more credit for post-LeBron James success

The Miami Heat have recovered better than the Cleveland Cavaliers in life after LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

A look back at LeBron James' top moments with the Miami Heat

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of LeBron James deciding to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Film sessions have been key for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Down time has allowed Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro a chance to study some of the league's best players

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynk hoping to maintain momentum he built before shutdown

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk is feeling rejuvenated after four-month break

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson