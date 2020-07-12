Three days into NBA restart, Miami Heat are looking `100 percent'

After being hit with the injury in February, the Miami Heat are finally starting to look like a full unit again.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday the entire roster is healthy after three days of practice in Orlando. Spoelstra called rookie guard Tyler Herro "100 percent" while also providing updates on Meyers Leonard and two-way player Kyle Alexander.

Herro missed 15 games with an ankle injury. He returned for the final game before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leonard, who had been out with the same injury since early February, was able to participate in Saturday's 5-on-5 scrimmages. It was their first full workout in nearly four months.

Alexander was sidelined with a knee injury in January but joined the team last week in the "bubble."

"He's going full go," Spoelstra said. "He spent a lot of time the last several weeks really working on his body, working on his rehab, and his conditioning and his strength. So we're really encouraged where he is right now."

Before the injuries, the Heat reached high as No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. They were just 7-9 since Feb. 1.

"Guys are getting their legs under them," Spoelstra said. "Soreness is starting to also arise, as expected. But I've been encouraged by the practices and the work and the normalcy it feels like, of being back in the gym working together."

Spoelstra said it was too early to evaluate forward Derrick Jones Jr., who has rejoined the team after being diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago.

