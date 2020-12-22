News
Search

Rapper Lil` Wayne Names Song After Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

A rap single is named after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro for the second time
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is arguably one of the team's most popular players, if not the league. 

Herro's reputation rose another notch when rapper Lil` Wayne recently released a song named after the second-year Heat player. The rapper titled a track "Tyler Herro" on his "No Ceilings" album that was released Friday. Rapper Big Sean also makes an appearance while DJ Khaled, a South Florida mainstay, has a cameo. 

The song is a remix of the original "Tyler Herro," released by rapper Jack Harlow in October. Herro's star power has risen since entering the league last season after being drafted in the lottery. He played one season at Kentucky and was considered an unknown when selected, drawing boos from fans at AmericanAirlines Arena. 

After a strong rookie regular season, his popularity reached another level during the NBA restart in Orlando. Herro scored in double-figures in every game during the Heat's improbably postseason run. He became the youngest player to start in the NBA Finals. 

According to the league, Herro had the biggest increase (41 percent) of Twitter followers during the playoffs. The only player who added more followers in the period was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Herro also gained appeal when he started dating Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. The two often share photos that attract interest from fans. 

Herro and the Heat open the regular season Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_14053627_168389536_lowres
News

Rapper Lil` Wayne Names Song After Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

USATSI_15328555_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Back Off Pursuit of Rockets Guard James Harden

bam on his mom
News

Miami Heat Want to Take Full Advantage of Dynamic Bam Adebayo

USATSI_15319048_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Max Strus Cut From Same Mold

USATSI_15321736_168389536_lowres
News

Max Strus Lands Two-Way Deal With Miami Heat

USATSI_15318943_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Starting to Get Better Feel for NBA Game

kz on big game
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Says KZ Okpala Has Andre Iguodala Defensive Potential

USATSI_15331711_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Enters Season on a Positive After Strong Finish to Preseason

USATSI_14982103_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Picked as NBA's Top Coach by League General Managers