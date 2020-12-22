Rapper Lil` Wayne Names Song After Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

A rap single is named after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro for the second time

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is arguably one of the team's most popular players, if not the league.

Herro's reputation rose another notch when rapper Lil` Wayne recently released a song named after the second-year Heat player. The rapper titled a track "Tyler Herro" on his "No Ceilings" album that was released Friday. Rapper Big Sean also makes an appearance while DJ Khaled, a South Florida mainstay, has a cameo.

The song is a remix of the original "Tyler Herro," released by rapper Jack Harlow in October. Herro's star power has risen since entering the league last season after being drafted in the lottery. He played one season at Kentucky and was considered an unknown when selected, drawing boos from fans at AmericanAirlines Arena.

After a strong rookie regular season, his popularity reached another level during the NBA restart in Orlando. Herro scored in double-figures in every game during the Heat's improbably postseason run. He became the youngest player to start in the NBA Finals.

According to the league, Herro had the biggest increase (41 percent) of Twitter followers during the playoffs. The only player who added more followers in the period was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Herro also gained appeal when he started dating Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. The two often share photos that attract interest from fans.

Herro and the Heat open the regular season Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

