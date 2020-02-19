Miami Heat's Tyler Herro And Meyers Leonard Unlikely To Play At Atlanta Hawks Thursday

For the past few weeks, the Miami Heat have dealt with playing short-handed.

The feeling is expected to last at least one more game. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro and forward Meyers Leonard did not practice Wednesday, the team's first workout since the NBA All-Star Break. They are unlikely to play in Thursday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.

Leonard and Herro missed the team's five-game road trip before the intermission. Both players are dealing with foot injuries. While Herro is expected out of a walking boot this week, Leonard's setback appears more serious. Spoelstra offered no timetable on either of their returns.

Leonard, who was acquired in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, had played in every game before sustaining a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 3. Herro was injured in the same game and was sidelined after being chosen to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend. He feared he was out until the playoffs but could return early as next week.

The Heat have struggled with the depleted roster. They finished just 1-4 on the road trip, with the only victory coming against the Golden State Warriors. They lost two games versus teams _ the Sacramento Kings and Trail Blazers _ with losing records while also playing without All-Star guard Jimmy Butler. He missed two games on the trip because of a shoulder injury but played the final two before the break. After Thursday's game in Atlanta, the Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday on a night the organization retires legend Dwyane Wade's jersey.