InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro And Meyers Leonard Unlikely To Play At Atlanta Hawks Thursday

Shandel Richardson

For the past few weeks, the Miami Heat have dealt with playing short-handed.

The feeling is expected to last at least one more game. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro and forward Meyers Leonard did not practice Wednesday, the team's first workout since the NBA All-Star Break. They are unlikely to play in Thursday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.

Leonard and Herro missed the team's five-game road trip before the intermission. Both players are dealing with foot injuries. While Herro is expected out of a walking boot this week, Leonard's setback appears more serious. Spoelstra offered no timetable on either of their returns.

Leonard, who was acquired in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, had played in every game before sustaining a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 3. Herro was injured in the same game and was sidelined after being chosen to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend. He feared he was out until the playoffs but could return early as next week.

The Heat have struggled with the depleted roster. They finished just 1-4 on the road trip, with the only victory coming against the Golden State Warriors. They lost two games versus teams _ the Sacramento Kings and Trail Blazers _ with losing records while also playing without All-Star guard Jimmy Butler. He missed two games on the trip because of a shoulder injury but played the final two before the break. After Thursday's game in Atlanta, the Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday on a night the organization retires legend Dwyane Wade's jersey. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Improving jumpshot is next phase for Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.

Known for his athleticism, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. working to improve outside game

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adedayo competes in first of what is expected to be many NBA All-Star Games

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo had eight points, two rebounds and an assist in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Derrick Jones Jr. outlasts Aaron Gordon to win NBA slam dunk contest

Derrick Jones Jr. becomes first Miami Heat player to win slam dunk contest since Harold Miner in 1995

Shandel Richardson

by

BallisLife

Heat guard Jimmy Butler taking advantage of consecutive days off after NBA All-Star break

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat get back to work Wednesday after a week off. They face the Atlanta Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena.

Shandel Richardson

After NBA All-Star display, Miami Heat shift focus back to finishing strong

With 28 games remaining, Miami Heat looking to secure homecourt advantage in the playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on the team's progression this season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will compete in the Skills Challenge Saturday night during NBA All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Continuing defensive improvement is goal for Heat rookie Tyler Herro the remainder of season

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has made great strides on the defensive end but there is still room for growth

Shandel Richardson

Did Jimmy Butler win NBA All-Star Media Day?

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler says all the right things on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Even in retirement, former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade remains in All-Star crowd

Retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will be a judge in dunk contest Saturday night during All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Heat's Bam Adebayo wins Skills Challenge

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the final of the Skills Challenge

Shandel Richardson