Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continue to Grow as a Facilitator in Goran Dragic's Absence

Shandel Richardson

This postseason has been all about providing an opportunity for Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro to grow.

The latest development is becoming a better playmaker as a point guard replacement option for injured starter Goran Dragic.

With Dragic sidelined since Game 1, Herro has been in more ball-handling situations.

"He's making all the right decisions," forward Jimmy Butler said. "He's taking all the right shots. He's just out there playing carefree like he should. We want him to stay aggressive and continue playing the best version of basketball that he has. He's helping us all year long and he's going to continue to help us."

Herro said it's just a matter of the game finally slowing down for him.

"Be patient and let the game come to me," Herro said. "Things are happening fast. They're a veteran team over there. They'll try to speed you up with their length and really try to swarm you. Just relax and being patient and making the right reads."

Herro has arguably been the most impressive rookie during the NBA restart in Orlando. He is the youngest player to start in the Finals.

"With Tyler, it feels like he's not really a 20-year-old rookie player with us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's been through three training camps. He went through our training camp, went through a full season and then the restart. He went through training camp [in Orlando]. It almost feels like this is his third season in many regards."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

