Staying in `Miami Heat' Shape Plays Role in Tyler Herro's Successful Return

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro hardly looked like a player who had missed seven games in his return Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He scored a team-high 19 points in the Heat's 109-105 loss. Herro, who was dealing with neck spasms, credited his swift return to maintaining peak physical conditioning while sidelined.

“It felt amazing to get back out there with my teammates," Herro said. "It’s always hard to deal with an injury and sit out and watch. Especially when the guys are out there on the road giving it their all. It just felt amazing to get back out there. While I was out, I tried to keep up with my conditioning and make sure I stay in Miami Heat shape. I just felt good out there. Just being out there was amazing. I had a lot of energy and a lot of adrenaline that just took over.”

Here's what others had to say about the performance:

CENTER BAM ADEBAYO

“You have seen what Tyler can do. I don’t have to explain what he can do. Coming back from seven missed games and putting his fingerprints on the game, it just means he wanted that win. He didn’t complain and didn’t say ‘my neck hurts, this doesn’t feel right or I am out of shape.’ He just came in, hooped and tried to help us get a win.”

COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA

“He had had some really good days of training. His wind was actually pretty good. His timing, was to be expected on some of the plays. He was not in the rhythm he was in before, but he really helps. His playmaking, his ability to do things off the dribble and in the paint and his shot making is something we really need.”

