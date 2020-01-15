Miami Heat
Heat guard Tyler Herro a late scratch from Wednesday's games against Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena because of a left knee sprain.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he learned of the injury just moments before pregame warmups. Herro had played in every game this season. The Heat are already without point guard Justise Winslow, who continues to deal with back issues.

Without Herro, it could open up more minutes for James Johnson and possibly Dion Waiters. After falling out of the rotation at the beginning of the season because of conditioning issues, Johnson scored 19 points and had four rebounds in Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Waiters has yet to play this season after being suspended three times for violating team rules. The latest incident stemmed from Waiters posting a photo on a boat when he was supposedly ill.

Herro, 19, was chosen in the first round last summer and has been one of the steals of the draft. He is the sixth-leading scorer among rookies at 13.4 points a game. He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Herro, who has made three starts, and Kendrick Nunn have arguably been the league’s top first-year tandem. An opening night starter, Nunn (15.4 ppg) is fourth on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Herro and Nunn are likely locks for next month’s Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The Heat are back for the first time after losing the final two games of a three-game road trip. At 27-12, they hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

