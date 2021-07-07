Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Prepping For `Huge Summer'

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is training with the Team USA select team in Las Vegas

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro progressed in just about every area from his rookie to second season.

Now, he wants to make an even bigger leap.

Herro is hoping his experience with the Team USA select team in Las Vegas this month with speed the process. The select team will spend the next few weeks practicing against the U.S Olympic roster, which includes Heat teammate Bam Adebayo.

“I think this summer is a huge summer for me. I’m excited,” Herro said Tuesday. “It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on.”

Herro followed up an impressive rookie season by averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also shot 43 percent from the field. His number dipped in the postseason when the Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but hopes this summer will help his growth.

It should by playing against some of the league's elite players.

“I’ll be able to really just see where I’m at and where I need to be,” said Herro, who listed strengthening his upper body and legs among his goals. “I’m excited to just be able to take this whole week and just focus on basketball and continue to show myself and continue to get better.”

