Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Working on Becoming More Vocal on the Court

Despite his confident approach on the court, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is normally quiet when it comes to pushing his teammates.

That expects to change as Herro enters his second season. He said becoming more vocal is among the goals.

“I think the coaches are trying to push me and get me out of my comfort zone and being able to communicate with my teammates,” Herro said. “I think you’ll see me being a lot more talkative and communicative with my teammates.”

Last year Herro, 20, was among the league top rookies, drawing praise for his brashness in clutch situations. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra now wants that to transfer over to Herro speaking up during timeouts and practices.

Herro, who became the youngest player to start in an NBA Finals game last season, was likely shy because it was his first experience in the NBA. He typically deferred to Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and team captain Udonis Haslem.

Spoelstra has seen improvements but wants even more before the regular season begins. The Heat conclude the preseason Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

“Still needs to get louder but he’s definitely making strides in that area,” Spoelstra said. “There’s not many players who are comfortable really being vocal. Not everybody is going to be as loud as Jimmy. You should see strides the longer you’re with us.”

Twitter: @ShandelRich



