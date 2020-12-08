SI.com
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Downplays `Fluke' Talk

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem knows what it takes to make the NBA Finals.

He has made six appearances in his career. So of all people, he is one who can justify what the Heat accomplished by making the Finals last season. Several called their run a "fluke" because it occurred during the NBA restart in Orlando.

“We don’t listen to people who throw rocks and hide their hands,” Haslem said after Tuesday's practice. “You know what that means? Throw rocks and hide your hands? That means you said something and you act like you ain’t say it. Who said it? Tell us who said it? If you don’t tell us who said it, then we don’t care.”

It was Haslem's first time speaking with the media since the season ended. Last month he responded to the naysayers when he posted Instagram, “Just in case they missed it. Don’t worry, these dogs stay hungry. F– they thought."

“Some people?” he said. “Was it some of the people that we probably beat? Get their ass out of here. That’s why we beat them.”

On Monday, Heat forward Jimmy Butler had similar comments. He said he has no concerns about what others have to say.

"I don't really pay attention to the outside,” Butler said. “They're not in here ... Me of all people, I couldn't care less about what the outside thinks. “I think we have a lot of people in this organization and on this team that don’t give a damn either.”

