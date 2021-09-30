September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Heat Dealing With the Weirdness of Udonis Haslem's Absence

Miami Heat Dealing With the Weirdness of Udonis Haslem's Absence

The Heat's longtime captain has missed the first three days of training camp
Author:
Publish date:
The Heat's longtime captain has missed the first three days of training camp

For the past 18 seasons, there has been one constant with the Miami Heat at this time of year. 

When training camp begins in late September, forward Udonis Haslem has always been present. This year, is different. Haslem has missed the first three days of practice while grieving the death of his father, Johnnie. 

The Heat have been without their longtime captain and they miss him. Haslem has served as a mentor to several of the younger players, including center Bam Adebayo.

“We have a real special relationship,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’re like brothers. UD’s the older brother taking care of Bam [Adebayo], and to show that respect is really cool. It is weird for this head coach not having UD around this week. We’ll have him back here soon enough. I don’t want to get used to that, yet.”

The fact Haslem was absent the first day made things weird. That's why Adebayo wore No. 40, Haslem's trademark jersey, during the opening session. 

"Just showing my support for him," Adebayo said. "Letting the guys know he's here, even though he's not here. You still see 40 going around the gym."

Haslem, who is the leading rebounder in team history, is the longest tenured player in franchise history. He is tied for third with John Stockton and Tim Duncan for most seasons with one team. Only Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki have longer streaks. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16076996_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Dealing With the Weirdness of Udonis Haslem's Absence

49 seconds ago
USATSI_16171852_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Heat's Tyler Herro Reveals `Welcome to the NBA Moment'

5 hours ago
USATSI_16439319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Acquisition of P.J. Tucker Shouldn't Be Underestimated

6 hours ago
USATSI_16171728_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ranks 15th on Top 150 Fantasy Players List

6 hours ago
USATSI_16097108_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Expect to Have No Vaccine Issues Among Players

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16840011_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat guard Goran Dragic wears No. 1 in Toronto Out of Respect for Kyle Lowry

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16171727_168389536_lowres
News

Continuing to Evolve Each Year is Goal for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16171852_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Discusses New Physique

Sep 28, 2021