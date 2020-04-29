Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem delivers pizza to thank hospital workers for their efforts during coronavirus outbreak

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem took a break from quarantine Wednesday to make a special delivery.

Haslem arrived at Memorial West Hospital West with pizza, chicken wings and salads for the workers to show his appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak. The food was provided by 800 Degrees, the restaurant he owns with Dwyane Wade in Aventura.

"Showing appreciation to these people that are doing so much work behind the scenes," Haslem said. "I'm sitting at home, I'm keeping up with current events. I'm watching the news. I just have to give credit to our medical staff ... They're making it look easy. They're not complaining. They're the true heroes. We're just basketball players."

Haslem is the latest member of the Heat organization to offer an assist in this time of need, joining the likes of Wade, coach Erik Spoelstra, forward Meyers Leonard, owner Micky Arison and Bam Adebayo. There are more than one million cases of coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 61,000 deaths. Hospital workers have risked their health while treating others the past two months, so Haslem felt it was necessary to pay his respects.

"It means the world to me just to see smiles on these people's faces," Haslem said. "These people understand that we really appreciate them. So many people say it, so many people tweet it but not many people are stepping up showing these people how much they appreciate them."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich