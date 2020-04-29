InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem delivers pizza to thank hospital workers for their efforts during coronavirus outbreak

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem took a break from quarantine Wednesday to make a special delivery.

Haslem arrived at Memorial West Hospital West with pizza, chicken wings and salads for the workers to show his appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak. The food was provided by 800 Degrees, the restaurant he owns with Dwyane Wade in Aventura.

"Showing appreciation to these people that are doing so much work behind the scenes," Haslem said. "I'm sitting at home, I'm keeping up with current events. I'm watching the news. I just have to give credit to our medical staff ... They're making it look easy. They're not complaining. They're the true heroes. We're just basketball players."

Haslem is the latest member of the Heat organization to offer an assist in this time of need, joining the likes of Wade, coach Erik Spoelstra, forward Meyers Leonard, owner Micky Arison and Bam Adebayo. There are more than one million cases of coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 61,000 deaths. Hospital workers have risked their health while treating others the past two months, so Haslem felt it was necessary to pay his respects.

"It means the world to me just to see smiles on these people's faces," Haslem said. "These people understand that we really appreciate them. So many people say it, so many people tweet it but not many people are stepping up showing these people how much they appreciate them."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat president Pat Riley sees team headed in right direction

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley content with the progress made this season

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2008, Erik Spoelstra replaced Pat Riley as head coach

It was 12 years ago Erik Spoelstra took over for Pat Riley as the Miami Heat's head coach

Shandel Richardson

Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon releases Dwyane Wade diss track

A rap song is the latest addition to the feud between Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

Miami Heat and other NBA teams will have restrictions once workouts resume at practice facilities

The league announces practice facilities will open no sooner than May 8

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley once called Dennis Rodman the most `ridiculous thing' ever in basketball

Former Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman had plenty of run-ins with the Miami Heat, mostly Alonzo Mourning

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2010, Dwyane Wade realized he needed help

Ten years ago, a first-round loss to the Boston Celtics began the Miami Heat's pursuit of LeBron James and Chris Bosh

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2014, LeBron James says there is no room for Donald Sterling

Six years ago, former Miami Heat star LeBron James criticized then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice facility by early May

An ESPN report says teams will start returning to practice facilities on May 1

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley addresses how organization has handled the coronavirus suspension

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said the organization is being cautious as possible while waiting for league commissioner Adam Silver's decision

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade offers words of encouragement to Miami Dolphins' draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are the last two No. 5 picks by a South Florida professional sports team

Shandel Richardson