Udonis Haslem Shares Hilarious Story About Nearly Fighting Shaquille O'Neal

Miami Heat team captain Udonis Haslem is often called the team's enforcer.

He has defended several of his teammates, including Dwyane Wade and many others. In a recent interview with GQ, Haslem detailed his near scuffles with former teammates. They included Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton.

“The fight was me trying to hold Shaq back and he threw me like a sack of potato chips,” Haslem said in a recent interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ. “I’m trying to save Pat’s old ass and Shaq grabbed me and swung me. He threw me down like that and I was just trying to stop him. Imagine if he really wanted a piece of me? I would’ve had to tase him!”

Haslem also spoke of an almost altercation with Payton, who was on the 2006 championship team.

“We started arguing and Gary went and got a broomstick,” Haslem said. “[Head coach Pat Riley] kicked us outta practice. We had a game that night and me and Gary didn’t speak the whole game. He was finna hit me wit’ a broomstick!”

Haslem was famously known for a flagrant foul against Indiana Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough in retaliation of a hard foul against Wade during the playoffs. Last year Haslem was ejected after getting in the face of Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard.

The 41-year-old Haslem is in his 19th season with the Heat. He is the longest tenured player in franchise history and the club's all-time leading rebounder.