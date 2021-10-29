Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Udonis Haslem Shares Hilarious Story About Nearly Fighting Shaquille O'Neal
    Publish date:

    Udonis Haslem Shares Hilarious Story About Nearly Fighting Shaquille O'Neal

    Udonis Haslem talks about his experiences with the Miami Heat in GQ interview
    Author:

    Miami Heat team captain Udonis Haslem is often called the team's enforcer. 

    He has defended several of his teammates, including Dwyane Wade and many others. In a recent interview with GQ, Haslem detailed his near scuffles with former teammates. They included Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton. 

    “The fight was me trying to hold Shaq back and he threw me like a sack of potato chips,” Haslem said in a recent interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ. “I’m trying to save Pat’s old ass and Shaq grabbed me and swung me. He threw me down like that and I was just trying to stop him. Imagine if he really wanted a piece of me? I would’ve had to tase him!”

    Read More

    Haslem also spoke of an almost altercation with Payton, who was on the 2006 championship team. 

    “We started arguing and Gary went and got a broomstick,” Haslem said. “[Head coach Pat Riley] kicked us outta practice. We had a game that night and me and Gary didn’t speak the whole game. He was finna hit me wit’ a broomstick!”

    The full GQ interview can be read here.

    Haslem was famously known for a flagrant foul against Indiana Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough in retaliation of a hard foul against Wade during the playoffs. Last year Haslem was ejected after getting in the face of Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard. 

    The 41-year-old Haslem is in his 19th season with the Heat. He is the longest tenured player in franchise history and the club's all-time leading rebounder.

    USATSI_16172442_168389536_lowres
    News

    Udonis Haslem Shares Hilarious Story About Nearly Fighting Shaquille O'Neal

    just now
    USATSI_17028336_168389536_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17040254_168389536_lowres
    News

    Balanced Scoring Leads Miami Heat Past Brooklyn Nets

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17028104_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17016074_168389536_lowres
    News

    Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_17013760_168389536_lowres
    News

    Shorthanded Miami Heat Fall to Indiana Pacers

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_16992414_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16682854_168389536_lowres
    News

    Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

    Oct 23, 2021