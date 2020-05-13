InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

Shandel Richardson

As one of the most respected players in Miami Heat history, veteran forward Udonis Haslem felt it was a necessity for him to set the tone.

He did exactly that Wednesday afternoon when he was among the first players to participate in workouts at AmericanAirlines Arena when the practice facility re-opened. They had been closed for nearly a month because of the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA season was suspended March 11.

"Me being a captain and being a leader, I made sure I scheduled my opportunity to go to the gym a little bit in the afternoon," Haslem told reporters after handing out meals and groceries to families in need during the pandemic. "I don't have to be there. This is first. This is most important. Secondly, to set an example for the younger guys and how we're doing things now. Things are going to be a little bit different."

The Heat joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers among the teams that have returned to practice. Under league restrictions, they have to meet four requirements:

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

The Heat did not release the names of players who will attend the sessions. All workouts are voluntary. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Some have forgotten Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were NBA All-Stars before joining LeBron James in 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

Miami-Dade County approves the Miami Heat's use of AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade speaks on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade continues the organization's support of fighting social injustice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

During quarantine, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva has kept working after earning a three-year contract

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade says coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't get enough credit

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tells TNT's Ernie Johnson how he barely made the staff cut when Pat Riley was hired in 1995

Shandel Richardson

Michael Jordan shopping in empty grocery stores is a contrast to Dwyane Wade discovering Old Navy after retirement

Michael Jordan shopped in empty grocery stores while today's athletes have assistants run daily errands

Shandel Richardson