Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

As one of the most respected players in Miami Heat history, veteran forward Udonis Haslem felt it was a necessity for him to set the tone.

He did exactly that Wednesday afternoon when he was among the first players to participate in workouts at AmericanAirlines Arena when the practice facility re-opened. They had been closed for nearly a month because of the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA season was suspended March 11.

"Me being a captain and being a leader, I made sure I scheduled my opportunity to go to the gym a little bit in the afternoon," Haslem told reporters after handing out meals and groceries to families in need during the pandemic. "I don't have to be there. This is first. This is most important. Secondly, to set an example for the younger guys and how we're doing things now. Things are going to be a little bit different."

The Heat joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers among the teams that have returned to practice. Under league restrictions, they have to meet four requirements:

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

The Heat did not release the names of players who will attend the sessions. All workouts are voluntary.

