Miami Heat Remain on Hot Streak After Victory Against Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat are finally starting to show that last year's run to the NBA Finals was no fluke.

The Heat defeated the red-hot Utah Jazz 124-116 Friday and extended their winning streak to five games. Miami has also won nine of their last 12 games.

“It is not a statement," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have been grinding for six weeks trying to get to a more consistent level. Even after some of these very painful and disappointing losses, we saw progress. We have just continued to try to work to try and get better."

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Center Bam Adebayo added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Jazz (26-7) are currently No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and among the league's hottest teams.

"Utah is a super, high-quality team," Spoelstra said. "They present a lot of different kinds of challenges. You have to be intentional. It was a high-level game. We had some big plays down the stretch with Goran and Jimmy. Offensively, Andre was terrific the whole night. Defensively, we were making some defensive plays against a team that can really get you on your heels.”

The Heat, who improved to 16-17, return to action Sunday at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Miami is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

