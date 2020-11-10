Former Duke Star Vernon Carey Jr. on the Miami Heat's Draft Radar

The Miami Heat could make their experience in the first round of the NBA draft a homecoming.

At least one draft website, NBADraft.net, has the Heat selecting Duke power forward Vernon Carey Jr at No. 20. He grew up in South Florida and played at University School before his one season with the Blue Devils. The draft is Nov. 18.

Carey averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds on 57 percent shooting and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year. The Heat have already held a workout for Carey, according to the Miami Herald.

The interest makes sense because of the Heat's usage of versatile big men. Carey, whose father played for the Miami Dolphins, is effective on the perimeter and the 3-point line. He could also provide depth if the Heat chose not to resign Meyers Leonard.

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

