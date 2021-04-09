Victor Oladipo Will Not Travel With Miami Heat on Road Trip

The Miami Heat say guard Victor Oladipo will be further evaluated before joining the team

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not travel with the team on its upcoming West Coast road trip.

Oladipo left the fourth quarter of Thursday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers with an apparent leg injury. The team says he will be further evaluated before rejoining the team.

Oladipo, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets at the NBA trade deadline, was seen limping to the locker room after landing on a dunk on the previous possession. X-rays came back negative and he underwent an MRI Friday.

Before the injury, Oladipo, had 18 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. It was his fourth game with the Heat.

Oladipo missed the second half of the 2018-19 season after rupturing his quadriceps. He was sidelined for nearly a year. The setback comes at a time when Oladipo was getting acclimated with his new team.

“He was out there hoopin’. I’m happy for him,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “Hopefully, he’s more and more in a rhythm and he’s OK. We definitely need that guy. We want him back. Playing the way he played [Thursday], making shots, getting to the cup, getting to the line, getting everybody else involved, and, of course, playing defense, we’d always want that guy to be OK, all of our guys. But just to be here and have to leave the game, hopefully we hear good news.”

Without Oladipo, the Heat will likely turn to guards Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn.

