Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Nearing A Return

The Heat's guard is almost back to being healthy

The Miami Heat are atop the Eastern Conference with a (37-21) record.

However, with the recent accusations of Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Nets and 76ers are directly in the way of Miami getting to where they want to go by the end of the season.

Reinforcement for the Heat could be coming soon. Former All-star guard Victor Oladipo plans on ramping up his return with Miami's G league affiliate team in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve seen enough to know he’s definitely better than he was last year,” Heat forward Udonis Haslem said.

It has become common for injured players to work with the G league, as Klay Thompson was recently working out with the Golden State Warriors G league team before returning from injury. Oladipo could provide a huge spark off the bench as a two-way wing, which proves to be essential in today’s NBA.

When Oladipo was last seen he was averaging 21.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting. That added production to an already deep team can give this team a spark, especially during the post season. A bench unit including Oladipo, Tyler Herro, and can arguably be the best bench in the entire league if fully healthy. Health is the key component in this conversation as Oladipo has struggled the past couple of years staying on the floor.

Oladipo is recovering from surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, and although he plans on working out with the G league team soon, there is still no timetable for his return. Will Oladipo be the driving force of a Heat playoff push?

Time will only tell.