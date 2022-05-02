Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has Plans Of Releasing Another Music Album This Summer

Oladipo hoping to get lyrical once the NBA season ends

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has shown he has regained some of the skills that made him an All-Star before a serious of injuries slowed him. 

This offseason, Oladipo has plans of showing off another set of skills. In a recent interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Oladipo talked about potentially releasing another R & B, hip-hop album this offseason.  

“Soon man,” Oladipo said in the interview. “Hopefully this summer I’ll drop something, we’ll see. It’s been a minute since I’ve dropped some music. I know people are probably waiting for that. But you know I got some new fire. I think people will be impressed.”

Oladipo has been creating music for a while, dating to his days with the Indiana Pacers. In the middle of the 2018-2019 season, Oladipo dropped an album called “V.O.” on Spotify, featuring artists such as Tory Lanez and Eric Bellinger.

Many of the Heat players have started to establish themselves outside of just basketball. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have each starred in their own commercials, both of which were showcased during the Super Bowl. Duncan Robinson hosts a weekly podcast called “The Long Shot,” and is an investor in an NFT called “Ballerz.” P.J. Tucker has been a topic of fashion conversation with his shoe collections.

And now, Oladipo may be coming back around with new tracks for the summer.

The Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7:30. The 76ers beat Miami 4-1 in the first round of 2018.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

