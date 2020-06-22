InsideTheHeat
Video games could be key to NBA players surviving `bubble' life in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

When 22 NBA teams arrive in Orlando next month, they will be under strict restrictions because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without fans and limited media attendance, players will remain in a "bubble" for possibly two months. A major video-game manufacturer has reportedly already offered assistance. According to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, EA Sports is in talks deliver copies of Madden 21 to league personnel in Orlando.

Video games have long been a method for players to pass time with their busy schedules, especially on the road. They have grown even more important during the past few weeks.

Heat players Meyers Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. are avid gamers. Jones participated in a players-only NBA2K tournament in April. The event was broadcast on ESPN. Leonard is a professional gamer during the offseason and hosted several Call of Duty and Fortnite tournaments the past few months to raise money to help fight coronavirus.

Finding entertainment while in seclusion is more important than ever. The NBA is taking every preventative measure to keep the players and staff safe. A report by USA Today said the league sent out a memo last week that encouraged them to extensive precautions before traveling to Orlando or face discipline.

According to the memo, the players have to follow specific health and safety guidelines established by the CDC, public health officials and medical experts advising the NBA, NBPA and Disney. The guidelines also apply to NBA and team staffers, media members, ESPN staff and player guests.

