When the NBA lifts ban, the Miami Heat will be allowed in practice facility

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have been given the green light to open practice facilities once the NBA allows players and staff to return at some point next Friday or later.

Speaking to Fox Sports 640 AM South, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the Heat are clear to resume their workouts when the league sanctions are lifted.

“You can, right now, the Miami Heat, if they’re willing to work out their players individually, they can do that, because we opened up our parks on Wednesday," Gimenez said on the radio show. "You can have up to three people in a halfcourt, each with their own ball. Well, there you go. So the Miami Heat can probably get all their players in their facility.”

The NBA informed teams Monday they will be allowed to return to practice facilities no earlier than May 8. It only applied to teams with facilities in cities that are no longer subject to government restriction, according to a statement released by the league.

"For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives," the statement read.

When teams are allowed back at facilities, they will have to meet four requirements.

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

