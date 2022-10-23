Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Twitter Not Impressed with Victory Against Toronto Raptors

Some Heat fans weren’t exactly celebrating the team’s win last night.

The Miami Heat notched their first win of the season with a 112-109 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Some Heat fans were happy to get in the win column and hear the winning theme music played on the team’s social media.

However, others were not satisfied with the way things ended. The Heat nearly blew a 20+ point lead in the third quarter and almost squandered another lead late in the fourth.

“How do you guys not improve closing games every year,” one fan said.

“Sloppy ass win,” another fan wrote. “We still can’t hold leads to save our lives. We’re lucky that the Raptors were exhausted from flying in on a back to back. This team has to step it up ASAP.”

Some even pointed to Miami’s inability to inbound passes.

“I’ve never seen a team struggle to inbound a ball as much as Miami does,” the fan wrote.

Miami’s incapability to close games was a big concern from last season. They will need to improve on that end if they want to have success going forward.

The fans can at least be content with the consecutive strong performances by Kyle Lowry. Lowry recorded 17 points for the second game in a row, including the bucket that ended up sealing it for Miami. Max Strus had a bounce back game, logging 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The Heat will play the Raptors again tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.


