Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons Monday for the second time in three days
Game time: 3 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 120-100 loss to the Detroit Pistons Saturday ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on multiple three-point field goals in six consecutive games. Last year he set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season ... Center Bam Adebayo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.22 blocks while shooting 65.2 percent from the field ... Second-year forward is making his second consecutive start. He had 16 points in Saturday's loss to the Detroit Pistons ... Forward Kelly Olynyk has connected on 24 three-point field goals this season, the second most on the team ... Guard Tyler Herro (back) is questionable, Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley (ill) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out. Guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable. 

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F KZ Okpala

PISTONS

G Wayne Ellington

G Delon Wright

C Mason Plumlee

F Jerami Grant

F Blake Griffin

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Herro's injury: “It just didn’t loosen up [Friday]. That was kind of to be expected. He’s been dealing with it for about a week. I think another day will be good for him.”

