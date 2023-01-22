NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 21: Evan Mobley’s Career Performance Lifted Cavaliers Over Milwaukee Bucks

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Evan Mobley had a career-high 38 point game to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Milwaukee Bucks. Mobley also had a team-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists. The Cleveland power forward put up his first 30-point performance of the season in the absence of star Donovan Mitchell.

“The bigger the game, the bigger the moment,” J.B. Bickerstaff said. “It’s not just a quarter. As the games get bigger, I expect him to raise his game to that level because the games rise. I think he’s got that gene to rise when winning matters the most.”

OTHERS:

- Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers to their fifth consecutive road win. Maxey had 32 points, three rebounds and six assists in the victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers guard did this without the star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

- In 30 minutes off the bench, Rui Hachimura scored 30 points for the Washington Wizards against the Orlando Magic. Hachimura is a solid contributor off the bench but will need to develop consistency in the wake of trade rumors.

- Terry Rozier’s 34-point night helped the Charlotte Hornets come back from a 19-point deficit against the Atlanta Hawks. Rozier had an 11-point fourth quarter with three free throws in just over one second remaining. The Hornets won consecutive games for the first time since November.

- Anthony Edwards’ season-high 44 points handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight defeat. Edwards stuffed the stat sheet, adding three steals, three blocks and six rebounds to his monster night.

