NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 24: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Handed the New Orleans Pelicans Their Fifth Straight Loss

Jokic’s return to the Denver Nuggets led them to victory against New Orleans.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Nikola Jokic dealt with a left hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the past week.

It did not phase him in his return Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The MVP frontrunner was back in normal form, finishing with 25 points, 11 points, 10 rebounds. It was his 15th triple-double this season.

Jokic scored the go-ahead basket with just under 17 seconds left, adding another winning shot to yet another strong season. Triple-doubles are becoming second nature to Jokic.

“I’m just playing the game,” Jokic said. “I’m glad I found open teammates. I actually made the last basket. I’m just glad that we won the game.”

OTHERS:

- LeBron James inched closer to the all-time scoring record with a 46-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, including a career-high nine 3-pointers. Despite the blowout loss, James became the first player to score 40 points against every NBA team.

- Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks against the Chicago Bulls. Myles Turner and Benedict Mathurin led the way in scoring but Hield’s all-around game helped produce on both ends.

- Kyle Kuzma’s 30 points helped the Washington Wizards defeat the Dallas Mavericks and get their third consecutive victory.

- Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers to snap the New York Knicks’ four-game losing streak. Randle is third in the NBA in double-doubles, trailing Jokic and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.