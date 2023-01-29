NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 28: LeBron’s 41 Points Not Enough to Defeat Boston Celtics in Overtime

James nearly won the game in regulation but a missed foul sent the game to overtime.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

LeBron James had a near-triple double against the Boston Celtics with 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

But the bigger story was the missed call at the end of regulation.

James attempted a layup in the final seconds with the score tied at 105. It appeared he was fouled but the officials didn’t call it, sending the game into overtime where the Lakers eventually lost. This was a potentially game-losing missed call, given that James would have had two free throw attempts with less than two seconds left. The no-call happened just after a questionable game-tying foul on Jaylen Brown. The referees’ poor decisions turned a potential clutch performance by James into an overtime loss.

“It's really challenging,” James said about the no-call. “I don't get it. I'm attacking the paint just as much as any of the other guys in this league shooting double-digit free throws a night. I don't understand it.”

OTHERS:

- Joel Embiid dominated the Denver Nuggets with 47 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Embiid hit the sealing 3-point shot over his MVP challenger Nikola Jokic.

- Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to victory against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards had 34 points, including 16 in a third quarter rally by Minnesota.

- Chris Paul had 31 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the overtime win against the Spurs.

- Wizards center Daniel Gafford logged a season-high 21 points with 12 rebounds and blocks against the Pelicans.

