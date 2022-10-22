Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Boston Celtics

The Heat fall to 0-2 after loss to the Celtics at FTX Arena
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat fell 11-104 to the Boston Celtics Friday at FTX Arena. The Heat are now 0-2. 

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE

After scoring 23 points against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Herro has another strong night. He scored 25 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, including two three-pointers. He also helped out on defense, recording two blocks and grabbing six rebounds.

BAM ADEBAYO BOUNCES BACK

Adebayo expressed disappointment in his performance on Wednesday. On Friday, Adebayo came back with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

UNSTOPPABLE DUO

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown prove once again why they’re one of the best duos in the league. They combined for 57 points while recording two blocks each.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PERIMETER DEFENSE

The Heat continue to display defensive trouble in regards to the 3-point line. On Wednesday, they allowed the Bulls to shoot 36 percent from the three-point line. On Friday, the Celtics shot 42 percent. 

KYLE LOWRY QUIETS HATERS

After taking heat from fans following Wednesday’s performance, Lowry responded with 17 points but shot just 30 percent. He did record three 3-pointers, though.

TROUBLE AT THE FORWARD

Caleb Martin has not been playing at the highest level this season at the forward spot. Following a seven-point performance on Wednesday, he scored just four points on Friday. The Heat may want to look into acquiring a forward before the season progresses.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Expresses Support For Brittney Griner

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17634345_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Appreciative Of Rapper Rick Ross' Player Intros

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19262394_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Facing The Boston Celtics After Losing Them Last Year: `We Got Sent Home'

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_15355458_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat, Other NBA Players Pay Their Respects To NBA Referee Tony Brown

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19261953_168389536_lowres
News

Can The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Win The League MVP Award?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19182555_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart On Facing The Miami Heat Tonight: "We're Expecting A Very Pissed Off Miami team"

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17159309_168389536_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Thought He Would Land With Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19256886_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson