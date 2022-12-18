Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Win Against San Antonio Spurs

The Heat have now won four straight games and above .500

The Miami Heat starters put on a great performance in Mexico City as they beat the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are some major takeaway from the game:

-Jimmy Butler puts on another spectacular performance. He scored 26 points for his fifth straight game with 20 or more points. He shot the ball well including a rare 3-pointer. He also finished with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

-With Caleb Martin out with an ankle injury, Nikola Jovic got his seventh start of the season but it was a game he would hope to forget. He finished with just three points which he got at the 3-point line in the first quarter. He only attempted one shot in the second half, playing just seven minutes.

-Kyle Lowry missed his second straight with a knee injury. Max Strus, who started in his place, scored 12 points but failed to be consistent at the 3-point line as he had two out of six 3-pointers.

-After a slow start for Tyler Herro, he finished the game with 21 points. He scored 12 of them in the second half but his shooting was off.

-Duncan Robinson’s season has not been going well. He only had five games where he scored double-digit points. Tonight was his sixth one. He had 12 points off the bench as he continues to build himself back into the sharpshooter he once was.

-The Heat remain one of the worst benches in the NBA. Coming into the game, they were 29th in bench points with an average of 26. Tonight, the bench combined for 27.

