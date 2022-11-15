Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Win Against The Phoenix Suns

After a slow start to the season, the Miami Heat continue to stack up wins as they extended their win streak to four games by defeating the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday 113-112.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-This was a huge night for Kyle Lowry. Not only did he finish with 15 points but he reached an incredible career milestone. With two minutes left in the second quarter, Lowry drained his first 3-pointer of the night and his 2,000th one of his career. It lists him as the 12th all-time leader in 3-pointers made in NBA history. This is a huge accomplishment for someone who was constantly criticized a lot. But let’s be honest: Lowry’s 3-pointer accuracy was never one to question.

-The Heat’s defense was something to watch in this game. In fact, it might have been the best game for them this season defensive-wise. Coming into this game with a defensive rating of 112.0, the Heat had something to prove. Devin Booker had a good game for the Suns. But the Heat didn’t make it easy for him. Every chance they got, the Heat found a way to double-team him, forcing him to give up the ball. He had 25 points but the Heat knew Booker loved the 3-point shot. They only allowed him to make two 3-pointers.

-While on the subject of defense, the Heat relied on it to win the game. Usually, it’s the offense and 3-pointers that secure Heat wins. This time, they had to prevent a 3-pointer. Booker is the go-to guy for winning close games for the Suns. And Jimmy Butler knew it. He blocked a jumper from Booker at the right elbow. Booker then hurried up and grabbed the ball to chuck up a desperation 3-pointer which was defended well by Butler. Obviously, the shot didn’t go in.

-Since Booker was limited in the game, it forced other players to set up. One of those players being reserve guard Duane Washington. Washington finished with a season-high 21 points and five 3-pointers.

-It’s safe to say Bam Adebayo has proven himself to be a great offensive player. After months of criticism about his offensive talents, Adebayo decided to turn it up a notch. Adebayo got hot near the end of the game to bring the Heat back into it. He outscored the Suns by himself in the last eight minutes of the game 12-10.

-The Heat are becoming one of the best teams in the league when it comes to making huge comebacks. This is their third game this season where they had to rally a comeback win. All they have to do now is focus on closing games out early instead of waiting until the fourth quarter.

