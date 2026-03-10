Miami Heat-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 106.7 FM The Fan (Washington, D.C.)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (36-29) and Washington Wizards (16-47) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 31-point, 132-101, win on in Washington on February 8 as Miami has now won five of the last six overall against the Wizards. The Heat are 101-48 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 55-19 in home games and 46-29 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Myron Gardner

WIZARDS

G Trae Young

G Tre Johnson

C Alexandre Sarr

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Leaky Black

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Kel'el Ware: Questionable - Shoulder

Simone Fontecchio: Probable - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

WIZARDS

Jamir Watkins: Out - Ankle/Foot

Anthony Davis: Out - Finger

Kyshawn George: Out - Elbow

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not Injury Related

Julian Reese: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Leaky Black: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Sharife Cooper: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -15.5 (-108), Wizards +15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -1000, Wizards +660

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after the win over the Detroit Pistons: "Obviously, we have our motivations, what we're trying to do. Detroit has had their season that'll make evrybody excited to compete against them and you can sense that our locker room is trying to seize the moment right now. They're having a lot of fun competing with each other and playing to a consistent identity on both ends and so that was a cap to a pretty strong week."

