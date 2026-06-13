With the NBA Draft less than 10 days away, the rumor mill is intensifying regarding Miami’s draft strategy with their late lottery pick at 13th and the highly anticipated buzz surrounding potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenarios.

This uncertainty has left many Heat fans torn on how to approach the 2026 NBA Draft. A large portion of the fanbase has checked out, assuming the 13th pick is destined to be dealt to Milwaukee in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Conversely, others are holding out hope that Miami will resist the urge to chase a superstar and instead focus on developing young talent through the draft. While I would still bet on the front office pursuing a trade, I am encouraged to see the organization performing their due diligence on prospects at the 13th spot rather than treating the pick as a mere trade chip.

As the month of May progressed, it seemed a bit curious when the Heat did not appear focused on working out very many prospects that were projected to be drafted as high as the late lottery pick Miami owns at 13. Michigan's Yaxel Lendenborg and Morez Johnson are the only two players that are consensus options at 13 of all of the player's Miami has worked out.

Labaron Philon Jr., 6'4" guard out of Alabama, Jayden Quaintance, 6'10" big out of Kentucky, Chris Cenac Jr. 6'11" big from Houston and Dailyn Swain, 6'6" wing out of Texas have all either scheduled workouts or have completed workouts with the Heat, sources said.

While Labaron Philon offers an intriguing offensive skill set and scoring upside, his slight frame raises legitimate concerns regarding his ability to handle the physical demands of defending his position at the professional level.

The Miami Heat have scheduled a pre-draft workout with Alabama guard Labaron Philon, per @GregSylvander 👀 pic.twitter.com/TTcdBqmA0a — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 12, 2026

As for Jayden Quaintance, the Kentucky sophomore remains a raw prospect in several facets of his game, especially coming off an injury-riddled season. Any team that selects him will need to gamble on the hope that he returns to the form he displayed at Arizona State, where he utilized his natural talent and strong defensive instincts to display jaw dropping mobility. While he showed flashes of that potential on the defensive end at Kentucky, his offensive game will certainly require some fine-tuning at the professional level.

The Miami Heat have scheduled a pre-draft workout with Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance, per @GregSylvander. pic.twitter.com/7lbqI6Z1xr — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 12, 2026

Chris Cenac Jr., a 6'10" freshman big out of Houston, represents another intriguing prospect. While he possesses all the physical tools to become a high-level NBA player, most talent evaluators view him as a long-term project. Any team that selects him will be betting on his raw athleticism and shooting potential rather than immediate impact. Given that, I suspect Miami—should they keep the 13th pick—will prioritize a more polished contributor who can help them win sooner.

The Miami Heat have scheduled a pre-draft workout with Houston Forward Chris Cenac Jr., per @GregSylvander. pic.twitter.com/tcAf1NdLaG — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 13, 2026

Dailyn Swain, the 6'7" junior wing out of Texas, is the player that I am watching closest for Miami at the 13th pick, should they keep the selection. Unless a talent that is too overwhelmingly full of potential falls to 13 and you are forced to swing for the higher upside, I think Swain will get strong consideration at the 13th overall pick, IF *big if*, the Heat own the 13th overall pick in this upcoming draft.

The Miami Heat have scheduled a pre-draft workout with Texas wing Dailyn Swain, per @GregSylvander. pic.twitter.com/B5ucVayDhx — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 13, 2026

Although this recent update does prove the Heat are approaching the 13th pick with a degree of due diligence to ensure they are prepared if they forced to make the pick on draft night with the intent to keep the selection, However, I would be dishonest if I did not acknowledge that the wide ranging sentiment among league sources is that Miami is prepared to trade the pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the moment Milwaukee signals they are aligned on the details that could lead to an agreement.



