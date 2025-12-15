After what's felt like weeks off for the Miami Heat, they return to action on Monday night at home against the Toronto Raptors.

Only one main injury report update for the Heat in this one, as Pelle Larsson has already been ruled out. Kasparas Jakucionis, on the other hand, is with the team currently and listed as probable.

These two teams actually have a lot in common: both trying to snap four game losing streaks, both teams losing five of their last six, both teams with 11 losses on the season, and the list can go on and on.

So as one team looks to break this skid, let's get into some keys:

1. An X-Factor starter.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Kaseya Center.

The Heat actually have a few starters with ties to the opposition: Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell as former Raptors, and Andrew Wiggins being Canadian. Yet none of those three are my game X-Factors. Instead it's Bam Adebayo, who will be needed on both ends of the floor. They're facing a bigger Raptors team, which means it won't be easy creating 1-on-1 opportunities from their guards. Adebayo being a mid-range and interior force changes the shot chart for Miami. Plus their offensive versatility means Adebayo's defensive switching will be needed. They will need a big game from him.

2. How will the Heat defend the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

As I mentioned before, the Raptors are always a tough cover for the Heat due to their positional size across the board. Guys like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes are tough to keep up with for the smaller Heat, both in transition and in the half court. This team is bottom five in three point attempts, but can really hurt you in the paint. The story of this game defensively will be how Miami defends ball screens. Will they watch Tyler Herro get called into action time and time again to get downhill? It's possible, but expect a lot of hedge and recovers as Miami will dare Toronto to heat up from three.

3. Two Heat sharpshooters need to be just that.

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half at Kia Center.

On Monday night, the lane will often be clogged with those lengthy Raptor defenders. Even if there wasn't a large paint deterrent, the Heat's two top scorers need to start letting it fly from deep even more often. Norman Powell definitely hasn't been shy about getting threes up, while defenders keep pushing Tyler Herro into floaters, but the Heat offense needs them both launching next to one another. It's the one way to maximize the two when they're occupying opposite wings. If you want to get back to clear lanes and high scoring nights, those two and that three point line will be the center of attention.